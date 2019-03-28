

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The father of a 24-year-old man who went missing in Richmond Hill a week ago made an emotional appeal to his son to come back home Thursday.

“Please know you are not in trouble. We just want to get you back safe and well,” Bob Abrams said in an appeal directly to his son during a police news conference. “There will be no questions, expectations, or judgments. We just want you back.”

Vaughan man Simi Abrams was last seen on March 21.

According to York Regional Police, he walked away from Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, at Major Mackenzie Drive and Trench Street, at around 12:30 p.m.

At around 2:30 p.m. he went to a Walmart store in Maple and purchased goods, including foil trays, bread and lighter fluid, that indicated he was planning to have a BBQ in the woods. His movements were then traced to the area of Keele Street and Teston Road, where he was last spotted walking west at around 3:30 p.m.

Later that day, police found his wallet and cellphone.

“On the evening of March 21, at around 11 o’clock, 11:30, we were able to locate Simi’s phone and a wallet, which was on a path in a woodlot just west of Bathurst Street, south of Teston Road, in that neighbourhood,” Detective Sergeant Kevin McCloskey said.

“We are actively working on trying to extract data from that telephone.”

Police said it appeared Abrams had been there at around 1:30 p.m. that day.

Police said Abrams, a student who lives with his mother, has not been in touch with his family since that day and they are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being. Teams of volunteers have also gone out to search for him, but have not been able to find him.

McCloskey said the young man could be seeking shelter in a coffee shop or ATM vestibule or some other sort of makeshift shelter and appealed to the public to keep an eye out for him.

“The purpose of this appeal today is to ask members of our community, especially if you live on a rural property, get out there and go for a walk, check your rural property, check any out-buildings you have on that property,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey said Abrams has ever gone missing before. He said he had not been at the hospital for any sort of injury the day he disappeared.

“We’re also concerned because this is behavior that is uncharacteristic. It was sudden and there were indications he does not want to return home,” McCloskey said.

Abrams’ social media accounts have not been updated since he went missing, police said.

McCloskey also appealed to Abrams to call police directly if he is able to.

“I’m hoping he’s still out wondering around. I’m hoping he’s taking some time for himself to sort out whatever has caused him to walk away,” McCloskey said.

His father, who flew in from New Jersey to try to find his son, also appealed for Abrams to get in touch.

“Hey Simmy, I want you to know that when you are ready, call me. I want to know that you are safe and well,” Bob Abrams said.

He added, “We just want you back. I hope we are reunited very soon so we can do that cool trip we talked about doing and spending all of our time together. I love you. Come back soon.”

Investigators believe Abrams is likely still wearing the clothes he walked off in.

He is described as a white male, standing five-foot-four and weighing around 140 pounds. He has long, curly dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat and jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers immediately so that police are able to track down Abrams.