

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The family of a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday is asking for help from the public in finding her.

"I really need my mom home," said her daughter Ciara Dymond, who has been putting posters of her mom all week.

York Regional Police said Wanda Dubuc was last seen on Sept. 10 around 5:30 p.m. leaving her residence in the area of Essex Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East in Richmond Hill.

Dubuc is described as white, stands five-foot-eight tall, weighs 180 pounds, and with a long brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a black open-toed shoes, and carrying a black Roots bag.

Dymond said the family is concerned for the safety of her mom, who is bipolar, as she left without her keys, her phone, and her wallet.

"This is the worst that’s ever gotten because she's never been missing but now she is."

Paula Staffieri, one of Dubuc's sisters, said she is very noticeable and sociable.

"We need her home."

"We miss you. We love you. Come home," pleaded Mary Haley, Dubuc's other sister.

Dymond said they have received a tip from a man who saw her mother get into a black car with tinted windows on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police said they are looking into the tip in addition to reviewing video around the residence.

Investigators have also checked with transit, Uber, taxis, and motels she's known to frequent.

Police said they are understand the frustration from the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.