A sunny and warm weekend is in the forecast for Toronto, prompting provincial and city officials to remind those who are planning to go out to continue practicing physical distancing.

The high on Saturday will be 18 C with a chance of showers, according to Environment Canada. The city could see lots of sunshine and a high of 23 C on Sunday

Here’s what officials are saying ahead of the warmest weekend so far this year:





“As you’ve heard and as you likely know, we are anticipating nice weather this weekend. While I know we will all want to be outside, what continues to be best for our community is to stay home as much as possible and to continue to practice physical distancing.



“Now this doesn’t mean that you can’t go outside at all. What I’m asking for you is to limit your outings and to make sure that you are being careful about practicing physical distancing. When you do go outside, this is the best way to protect and everyone around you. We need to continue our fight against COVID-19, and we need to keep doing what we can to reduce the spread of this virus in our city.” – Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health





“It’s going to be a warm weekend. I don’t mind people going outside, people getting exercise. But plan it. Don’t just go out and go to the most crowded places. Plan your timing, plan your route, plan your areas so that you’re not put into an area where you lose your physical distancing.



“And if there’s a chance you might be, you should wear some facial covering. But that’s not an excuse to say I have a facial covering; therefore, I’m going to negate the need for physical distancing…So enjoy, keep safe, keep distance.” – Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health





“So, while the weather will be better this weekend, I know the majority of people will continue to do what they’ve been doing, which is to stay home as much as possible and keep their distance from each other. Leave your house to go for a walk or a run or to walk your dog. That’s fine and good for you and for your dog if you have one. But please just leave it at that.



“Thank you for your sacrifice. You are helping us save lives. You are helping us get through this faster and get to the day, which we’re preparing for a very actively now working with the province when we can reopen the city.



“I want us to get through the crisis at wartime speed. That way, we can, as soon as it’s safe, get back to Saturdays and Sundays the way we liked them at this time of the year.” – Toronto Mayor John Tory





“People have to practice social distancing. They do. They just have to. We’ve come all this way, and everyone’s worked so hard. Why go backwards based on having warm weather? That time will come, and hopefully, it’s going to come sooner than later that we can open up some parks and other recreational areas. But even when we do, you have to practice social distancing.



“Just because we opened things up, no matter if we open up the economy or parks, again, you have to make sure you social distance until we get way, way ahead of this. And we aren’t even close. Right now, it’s still right on the front doorstep. We have to be super cautious and until that happens, just please practice social distancing. We’re getting there. We’re getting there, and I’m feeling positive. So, just hang in there for a little bit. We’re almost there.” – Ontario Premier Doug Ford

