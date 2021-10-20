The Toronto Raptors will be back on home court tonight, 600 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to play south of the border.

“Here we go. We’re back, the NBA is back,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri enthusiastically told CP24 on Wednesday.

Toronto starts off its season tonight at Scotiabank Arena with a visit from the Washington Wizards.

Today marks the Raptors’ first regular-season game at the arena since Feb. 28 2020, when sports arenas and other indoor venues were shuttered to reduce the spread of the virus.

Last season, the Raptors played their home games in Tampa, Florida because of border restrictions and public safety measures in Canada.

Ujiri said the team is ecstatic to open up the season at home, with Toronto fans cheering them on.

“...We've missed them. Come out, I'm telling you it's going to be exciting. The excitement of sports coming back. The excitement of the interaction of people.”

Earlier this month, the Ontario government lifted all capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required, including sports arenas, concert venues, gyms and theatres.

In order to attend tonight’s game, spectators must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of being fully vaccinated upon entering the arena.

“Now that the province has issued their QR codes we’re hoping that most have downloaded [and] will be ready to scan them. We got a new slightly more restrictive bag policy so we’re asking people not to bring a bag if they can,” MLSE Chief Venues and Operations Officer Nick Eaves told CP24.

Tonight will feel a little different for fans as Raptors great Kyle Lowry won’t be playing after leaving the team in the off-season for the Miami Heat.

Although he’s no longer with the team, Ujiri said Lowry will always be a part of the Raptors.

“Kyle is going to be in this building, part of this building, forever. You know, like that's what he stamped here. And I was texting with him last night, you know, incredible, incredible legacy that he left here” Ujiri said.

“So it’s a new era for us, you know, and those things don't last forever.”

Ujiri added that he believes veterans Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are ready to fill Lowry’s shoes and lead the team.

“It's going to be a grind, you know, it's gonna be tough at times but we trust them. We will continue to grow with them and hopefully the fans see it and excitement is there because these guys will compete and play hard every night,” he said.

Siakam, however, will not be playing tonight as the star forward has been recovering from shoulder surgery, causing him to miss training camp and the first couple weeks of the new season.

Ujiri said Siakam’s return to the court is likely a “few weeks away” and that Siakam is feeling very positive.

Tonight is also a big moment for Montreal native Chris Boucher who will be making his return to the Raptors lineup.

The 28-year-old sat out the entire pre-season after dislocating his left middle finger in practice.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.