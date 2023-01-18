

CP24.com, Dorcas Marfo





Do you think someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking?

That’s the question that Crime Stoppers of York Region wants young people to start asking themselves and it has launched a new website aimed at arming them with the information they’ll need to make a difference.

The website, which includes a checklist of potential warning signs and other resources, was officially unveiled during a press conference in Markham on Wednesday.

The press conference was held to coincide with Crime Stoppers month.

Crime Stoppers of York Region said that this year’s theme is Stand Up, Stand Together.

“As we launch the digital campaign, we're flipping the script and we're engaging youth in the same online environment that they're often targeted,” Sydney Teixeira, a content manager with Renegade Digital Media, said. “Our intention with this strategy is simple. Increase awareness and education and improve prevention and protection within our community. If this campaign resonates with you, we hope you feel empowered to listen.”

York Region’s Crime Stoppers launched in 2007 and has since provided York Regional Police with anonymous tips, resulting in 30,609 arrests.

In the newly launched campaign, York Regional Police’s Human Trafficking Unit will work in collaboration with Crime Stoppers and 360°kids to end human trafficking through education and helping human trafficking survivors with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

Speaking with reporters, Det. Sgt. Gary McBride said that the importance of tips from the public cannot be overstated when it comes to cracking down on human trafficking.

“The residents of York Region have a vital role in helping us to fight human trafficking in all of our communities. Human trafficking tips may lead to an arrest or saving someone from being exploited,” he said. “Those being exploited could be someone's child. They may be someone's sibling, or simply come to Canada in search of a better life.”