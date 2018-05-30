

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The parents of a 33-year-old man who vanished after a night out with friends last week say they are growing increasingly concerned about their son’s whereabouts.

Dominic Kardasiewicz, 33, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on May 25.

Police say that Kardasiewicz had been at a bar near Bloor Street and Lansdowne Avenue with a group of friends when the group parted ways. They say that Kardasiewicz walked eastbound along Bloor Street before stopping at a Pizza Pizza at Dovercourt Road, where he was captured by surveillance cameras.

Police say that they believe Kardasiewicz would have then walked southbound towards his apartment near Queen Street and Dovercourt Road, though he was not seen or heard from following the stop for pizza.

“It is highly unusual for him to have disappeared off the grid like this. Normally he would contact people and let them know what he is doing either by phone, email or text,” Kardasiewicz’s father Mark said at a news conference held at 14 Division headquarters on Wednesday. “If you are out there somewhere gives us a call. There is lots of people out there who are getting concerned about you.”

Police say that they reviewed the surveillance footage at the apartment where Kardasiewicz lives alone and are confident that he did not make it home on the night in question.

Police also say that Kardasiewicz has not accessed his bank accounts or used his cell phone since his disappearance. Investigators also contacted Uber to determine whether Kardasiewicz may have requested a ride somewhere but his account has not been accessed, police say.

“It is unusual and that is why we are concerned and why we are not stopping until we find him,” Det. David Coffey told reporters on Wednesday. “His disappearance is unexplained and we are really looking for help from the public to help us find him.”

Coffey said that Kardasiewicz was not “overly intoxicated” on the night of his disappearance and was just enjoying a “normal Friday night out” with three or four friends.

He said that prior to leaving the bar he had been texting his girlfriend indicating that he was about to head home but did not have any communication with her following that.

He said that officers have been conducting searches for Kardasiewicz since he was first reported missing on Sunday. That search, he said, has seen officers scour railway tracks and “every possible route” that Kardasiewicz could have taken home, including along the most likely path along Dovercourt Road.

Meanwhile, family and friends of the missing man have also put up posters with his image across the city’s west end and are using a Facebook page to coordinate volunteer searches.

“We want you back home, we miss you,” Kardasiewicz’s mother Heidy said in a direct plea to her son on Wednesday.

Kardasiewicz worked as an animator in downtown Toronto, according to his father.

He is described as six-foot-two and unshaven with a medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a bright-red zip-up Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves, a light-blue/grey Chicago Cubs T-shirt, grey knee-length shorts and cream-colour canvas Adidas running shoes. He also has a tattoo of a revolver on the back of his left calf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).