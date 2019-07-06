

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Kawhi Leonard’s days as a Toronto Raptor are over.

That’s the cold truth.

But in the wake of a historic NBA championship, many of the team’s biggest supporters are expressing gratitude to the Finals MVP for what he was able to accomplish in his lone season in Toronto.

In a video message posted to Twitter just hours after news surfaced of Leonard’s intention to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, Mayor John Tory said that the city owes the star small forward a debt of gratitude.

“Maybe it was the jacket. Maybe he didn’t like the jacket but you know what Kawhi you brought us a championship and that is important in this city,” Tory said, referencing the Raptors blazer he often wore around the city during the team’s historic playoff run. “We haven’t had too many of those in recent times and it is going to get us into a positive wavelength where we are going to have more. We just wish we could do it with you but we wish you all the very best and just say thank you very much for the inspiration and the excitement that you brought to Toronto.”

The Raptors traded for Leonard last summer with the understanding that the Los Angeles native would become a free agent on June 30 and have the option of leaving the team.

In the wake of the Raptors improbable run to the NBA title, there was hope that Leonard would return to Toronto but he instead agreed to sign a $142 million, four-year contract with the Clippers.

He will join all-star Paul George, who the Clippers agreed to acquire via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors, meanwhile, now face the prospect of attempting to defend their title with a depleted roster. In addition to Leonard’s departure, free agent shooting guard Danny Green will also leave the Raptors after agreeing to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers overnight.

In his video, Tory said that Leonard will get “no mercy” from fans when he returns to the Soctiabank Arena as a Clipper but will always be appreciated for what he did for the Raptors.

“We will still love you but there will be no mercy when you come back and play our Raptors because they are going to be in it and they are going to win it again,” he said. “So thanks a lot and good luck – not too much – but good luck to you Kawhi.”

Superfan says fans should show Leonard love when he returns

Leonard’s decision to leave Toronto will undoubtedly be a blow to Raptors fans but the championship the team won last month may at least soften that blow.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, superfan Nav Bhatia said that Raptors fans should show Leonard love when he returns to the Scotiabank Arena and is introduced as a Los Angeles Clipper.

Bhatia, however, said that when Leonard is shooting free throws on the floor at Scotiabank arena he will nonetheless do everything in his power to make him miss.

“I believe he has made a decision which I hope is a good decision for him. I personally believe that he should have chosen the Toronto Raptors because he knew all the systems there, he knew the medical staff, he knew his teammates and already had a year of sort of settling down with them but at the end of the day the NBA is a business,” he said.

Bhatia said that while Leonard’s decision to leave the Raptors is disappointing, he liked it to a “speed bump.”

He said that he remains confident in Raptors President Masai Ujiri and his now proven ability to construct a championship roster.

“Our main goal is still the same,” he said. “Masai is going to do what Masai does.”