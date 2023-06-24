A rainfall warning and a weather advisory about the possibility of funnel clouds that were issued for the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday afternoon have ended.

The advisories were issued by Environment Canada just after 2 p.m. It warned that conditions were favourable for the formation of funnel clouds and that heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms were in the forecast.

Toronto and neighbouring areas were expected to see 50 to 75 millimetres of rain.

Both advisories ended just before 6:30 p.m.

For those attending the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C.

On Monday, showers will return with a high of 21 C.