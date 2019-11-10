

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A weather advisory has been issued for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a significant snowfall on Monday.

Environment Canada said Toronto could see a snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm.

"This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on Monday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low, and the expected snowfall amounts."

Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Milton, Caledon Richmond Hill, Pickering, Oshawa are also under a weather advisory.

Hamilton, Burlington, and Oakville are under a snowfall warning. They could see up to 25 cm of snow.

The weather agency said he snow will begin early Monday morning and will continue through the evening. The snow is expected to end around midnight.

Due to accumulating snow, Environment Canada said Monday's commute will be impacted, especially in the afternoon.

The temperature will only reach a high of minus 2 C with the wind chill of minus 7 C in the morning and minus 12 C in the afternoon.

In the evening, the temperature will dip to minus 8 C with a wind chill of minus 15 C.