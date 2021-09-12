Peel Public Health says guests who attended a wedding at a banquet hall in Mississauga last week were exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release Sunday, the local health unit said those who went to the wedding at Capitol Banquet Centre on Sept. 5 should get tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Everyone seeking testing because of the Capitol Baquet Centre exposure should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-46565,” the release read.

“Residents are reminded that they must self-isolate while awaiting test results… Failure to comply with self-isolation can result in fines under our Section 22 Class Order.”

Peel Public Health did not release the number of guests at the wedding or how many cases have been identified.