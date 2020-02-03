

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- It's shaping up to be another week of scrambling for thousands of parents of kids whose teachers are planning strike action.

Contract talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario collapsed Friday with ETFO saying its teachers would walk out at each board twice a week, starting today.

The school boards to be hit by elementary strikes today include: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior-Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands - and a provincewide strike by ETFO is set for Feb. 6.

All four major teachers' unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and are all engaged in some form of job action. High school teachers announced Thursday they would resume their weekly rotating strikes, after not holding any during last week's exam period.

Unions representing English Catholic teachers and teachers in the French system have bargaining scheduled this week.

Unions are asking for wage increases of around two per cent to keep up with inflation, but the government passed legislation last year capping wage hikes for all public sector workers to one per cent for three years. The teachers' unions and several others are fighting it in court, arguing it infringes on collective bargaining rights.

Strike plans for the week of Feb. 3 - Feb. 7:

On Monday Feb. 3, the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold walkouts in seven Ontario school boards, including the Halton Region District School Board.

· On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, representing all public English high school teachers in the province, says it will hold walkouts in ten school boards, including the York Region District School Board.

· In addition, ETFO will hold walkouts in ten boards including Durham Region District School Board, Peel Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board.

· Also on Tuesday, every single Catholic elementary and secondary school in the province will shut down and all teachers will be on a one-day strike.

· On Wednesday, ETFO members in nine boards outside the GTA will walk off the job.

· On Thursday, every single English public elementary school in Ontario will shut down as ETFO embarks on a one-day strike.

· On Friday, EFTO members in nine boards including Toronto District School Board, York Region District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth will walk off the job once again.