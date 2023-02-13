

The Canadian Press





A big week in municipal politics is getting off to an uncertain start in Toronto today following the recent surprise resignation of the city's mayor.

John Tory stunned political observers on Friday when he admitted to having an affair with a former member of his staff and announced plans to resign from the city's top job.

The move is raising questions about what comes next, both for the mayor's office and the city's 2023 budget.

Tory played a major role in crafting the potential budget, which councillors are set to begin debating and now possibly reshaping on Wednesday.

Tory remains mayor until he submits a letter of resignation and council declares the office vacant, a process that has not yet taken place.

There's no word yet on when Tory may formalize his departure or who will act as his interim successor, though Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is widely expected to fill the role until a byelection can take place to name a permanent replacement.