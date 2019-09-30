

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside a car at a plaza in Etobicoke on Sunday evening has been identified as 21-year-old Amir Naraine, of Brampton.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh said officers received a radio call at around 7:30 p.m. requesting an ambulance to the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues in regards to someone passed out in a vehicle.

“After further investigation, the male was found to have extensive injuries, grievous injuries, and was already deceased,” Singh said.

It was previously reported that the victim had been stabbed but Singh clarified that Naraine had actually been shot.

Naraine is the city's 51st homicide victim of 2019.

Singh said Naraine was found inside his own 2018 black Chevrolet Malibu and police believe there is a chance that he was potentially still alive when the vehicle was brought into the plaza.

Toronto police believe that Naraine was not the only occupant of the vehicle.

“It was left in a haphazard manner, it wasn’t parked properly,” he said. “I believe whoever left the vehicle behind did so in a rush and they left a young Amir Naraine to die.”

According to Singh, police do not believe the victim was shot at the plaza where the vehicle was found. Forensic officers will conduct an investigation to determine whether or not the victim was shot inside the car.

Police are urging anyone who was in the vehicle to come forward.

“I spoke to his family, a nice young man. He used to work fulltime and was diagnosed with an illness that took him out of work for a short period of time,” Singh said. “(He was) well loved by his family, a family guy.”

Homicide detectives are still investigating and police are asking anyone who may have seen Amir, or the vehicle he was found in, on Saturday, Sept. 28 or Sunday, Sept. 29 to please contact investigators.