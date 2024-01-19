Toronto police say a high school in the city’s west end has been placed under a lockdown order after a teenage boy was stabbed.

According to investigators, there was a report of an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute, located near Quebec and Humberside avenues, at around 11:45 a.m.

Police said one teenage boy was stabbed and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At this point it is not clear whether the stabbing happened inside or outside of the school.

Investigators have described the suspect as a Black male who is about five-foot, six-inches tall and 115 pounds. Police said the suspect has short, black dreadlocks and was wearing a winter jacket at the time of the incident.

Officers are on scene.