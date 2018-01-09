

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in the city’s west end on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court at around 8 p.m.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.