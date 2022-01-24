Richmond Hill Councillor David West appears to have a strong election night lead in the race to find a new mayor for Richmond Hill.

With all 44 tabulators reporting late Monday, West held 33.55 per cent of the unofficial vote count. With more than 13,000 votes, West was leading his nearest competitor, fellow councillor Godwin Chan (26.13 per cent), by around 2,800 votes.

The late results on the city’s website are not official and no one has declared victory so far.

There were nine candidates vying to replace former mayor Dave Barrow, who announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role to focus on his family following a medical absence.

Polls closed in the byelection at 8 p.m.

There were 38,958 votes cast in the race, making for unofficial turnout of around 32 per cent.