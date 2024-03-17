A gas line has been damaged following a collision in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Eglinton West neighbourhood, near Eglinton Avenue West and Gilbert Avenue, just west of Caledonia Road.

Toronto police said they were called that area shortly before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle hitting a major gas line.

Investigators initally belived that the driver fled the scene, but they later said that wasn't the case.

Southbound Gilbert is currently closed at Eglinton, while northbound Gilbert is off limits at Keith Avenue, as police investigate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.