A popular restaurant in west Toronto’s Junction area is calling out the city after being left in a bad financial spot due to a sewer backup.

Twelve days ago, on Jan 19, the owners of The Alpine at 2872 Dundas St. W., just west of Keele Street, say that they showed up to find a flood in their basement.

Due to the water problem, the pub was forced to close its dining room and as a result had to cancel a number of events. For now, they’re only offering take-out service.

Owner Jeffrey Kennie told CP24 that they immediately called the City of Toronto, but said it took a number of days before workers showed up to repair the issue.

“They didn’t move on it fast enough. I had to get the BIA involved, the local MPs, now city hall’s getting involved and it just shouldn‘t be that much trouble,” he said, adding this extended closure has hit them very hard, especially with a $60,000 Canada Emergency Business Account load repayment looming.

“I pay my taxes. I have a business and it should have just been a little bit of an easier transition to getting to this point and just a little bit more from the city letting me know actually what is going on.”

The City of Toronto, in a Jan. 29 statement, said that staff attended the site on the morning of Jan. 20, but were unable to enter the building and begin their investigation as restaurant staff were not on site.

A few days later, it was determined that the issue is a blocked sewer service connection.

“Due to the complex nature of site conditions and the depth of the sewer, additional investigations were required in the days that followed,” the city said.

“Work to repair the sewer service connection is underway and is expected to be completed (on Tuesday.)”

The water problem solely affected that address, it noted.

It’s not clear when The Alpine’s dining room will reopen.