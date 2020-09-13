Toronto Public Health says six employees and one patron who visited a west Toronto strip club in the past three weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to urge anyone who went there recently to self-monitor for symptoms.

Officials say the seven cases were detected at Club Paradise, at 1313 Bloor Street West, since Sept. 4.

They say the fact that all but one of the cases were in employees means the "risk to patrons is low."

"Toronto Public Health understands Club Paradise is now voluntarily closed for a two week period."

Club Paradise is the second strip club in the city to host COVID-19 infections, after the Brass Rail near Bloor and Yonge Streets reported two cases in August.

Unlike the Brass Rail, Toronto Public Health says two recent inspections of Club Paradise found it to be following physical distancing guidelines.

Officials say they have used contact tracing logs to follow up with all known close contacts of the seven positive cases.

Everyone else who attended the bar between Aug. 29 and Sept. 10 is asked to self-monitor.

Toronto Public Health did not disclose how many people this effort would involve.

Strip clubs have been allowed to resume operations in the city since late July.