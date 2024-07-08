The westbound Gardiner Expressway has reopened at Spadina Avenue following a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. and caused one of the vehicles involved to flip over, say police.

Paramedics said they transported an adult to the hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Medics along with Toronto fire remain at the scene. It is unknown at this point if will any other patients will be taken to the hospital.