

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says the Gardiner Expressway’s westbound Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp will be closed until next spring, starting this Friday.

Officials say the work is the next step in rebuilding the elevated expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

Drivers will have to find alternate routes, like the westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge-Bay- York off ramp or the southbound Don Valley Parkway ramp to Richmond Street.

According to a press release from the City of Toronto, the next phase of construction will also begin this month. “To replace the north half of the concrete desk and steel griders of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets,” read the press release. “During the construction the Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between York Street and the Don Valley Parkway. “

The ramp will close Friday night at 11:59 p.m.