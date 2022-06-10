A serious collision that left one man critically injured has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering.

It happened on a stretch of the highway before Brock Road, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they were called to the highway for a collision involving a motorcycle.

A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries, Ornge said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.