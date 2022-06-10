Westbound Hwy. 401 blocked in Pickering due to collision that left man critically injured
An Ornge air ambulance is seen on Highway 401 east of Brock Road in Pickering following a collision. (MTO)
Published Friday, June 10, 2022 5:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 10, 2022 6:10PM EDT
A serious collision that left one man critically injured has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering.
It happened on a stretch of the highway before Brock Road, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they were called to the highway for a collision involving a motorcycle.
A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries, Ornge said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.