

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Highway 401 has reopened east of Cobourg following a spate of collisions and whiteout conditions.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at County Road 25, near Big Apple Drive from just before 1 p.m. to about 4:30 p.m.

OPP said as many as 12 vehicles were involved in five separate collisions. No injuries have been reported.

During the closure, police were advising motorists to take County Road 25 north to County Road 22 and then go west to County Road 45 where traffic will be able to get back onto the highway in Cobourg.

OPP are telling anyone involved in a minor collision on Highway 401 without injuries to report to a Collision Reporting Center set up at the Cobourg OPP Detachment located at 1165 Division Street in Cobourg.