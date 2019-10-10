

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A serious collision involving three vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of the QEW at Appleby Line.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at around 6 p.m. there was a collision between a car, motorcycle and transport truck.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, with initial concerns regarding vital signs.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt from the OPP said no other injuries were reported.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene investigating.

Schmidt advised drivers to avoid the area. He said the closures are expected to take several hours.