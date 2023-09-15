Western Technical High School placed into lockdown
Share:
Published Friday, September 15, 2023 10:40AM EDT
Western Technical-Commercial High School has been placed into lockdown following reports of a threat made to the school.
Police said the school, located at Runnymede Road and Annette Street, is in lockdown until officers have arrived on scene. Ursula Franklin Academy, located on the same site, is also in lockdown.
The nature of the threat is not yet known.
This is a developing story. More to come.