Western University says staff and students returning to campus next month will be required to wear masks in classrooms and have at least one booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The London, Ont., university has issued an updated policy that requires a booster dose — usually equivalent to a third shot — for students, employees and visitors to its campus.

The university says proof of vaccination documents must be submitted by Oct. 1.

It says students living in residence who do not have a booster before they arrive will be offered a two-week grace period and "easy access" to a campus vaccination clinic.

Western also says masks will be required in instructional spaces, except when people can remain two metres apart. The university says it will reassess after the Thanksgiving weekend, "with the goal to lift the mask mandate as soon as possible."

The policy comes weeks after the University of Toronto announced it would require those living in residences to have a booster shot, and recommended all others keep their vaccinations up to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022.