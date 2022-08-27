

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - A group of Western University students are holding a protest today against the school's COVID-19 mandates.

The London, Ont., university announced Monday that anyone on campus in the fall must have at least three COVID-19 shots and wear masks in classrooms.

Western is the only post-secondary university in Canada that is mandating boosters for all students and staff on campus.

The University of Toronto and Trent University are requiring those living in residence to have three and two doses, respectively, and recommending all others on campus to keep their vaccinations up-to-date.

Most universities have not imposed vaccine mandates for the fall semester, and the province lifted proof-of-vaccination rules in public spaces months ago.

London is also hosting a Stanley Cup parade today with hometown hockey player Nazem Kadri.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2022.