WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate if no deal reached by May 19
In this file photo, a pilot taxis a WestJet plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., February 3, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 2:45PM EDT
CALGARY - WestJet pilots have overwhelmingly voted to give their union a strike mandate.
The Air Line Pilots Association says members voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action.
More to come...