

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





West Jet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their West Jet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic - the first airlines to offer full refunds for all flights in Canada.

The company says the refunds will be in the original form of payment rather than a credit for future flights as it had been previously offering.

The Calgary-based company says it will begin on Nov. 2 to contact eligible passengers, starting with those who flights were cancelled at the onset of the pandemic last spring.

“We are an airline that has built its reputation on putting people first,” said Ed Sims, West Jet president and CEO.

“We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two fronts: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds.”

It asks passengers not to contact the company to avoid overloading its contact centre.

Refunds are expected to take six to nine months.

West Jet Vacations guests will continue to follow the process already established.

West Jet had started to bleed money from advance ticket purchases even before Wednesday's announcement.

Of the nearly 16,300 guests who requested chargebacks from their credit card issuers between March and Aug. 19, only 11 per cent were denied, according to an affidavit West Jet regulatory affairs director Lorne Mackenzie filed to the Federal Court in August.

Within the same period, however, 39 per cent of chargeback requests on West Jet Vacations trips were denied.

The refund change comes days after opposition parties demanded the federal government ensure passengers receive refunds as a condition of any airline bailouts.

Canadian airlines have seen their revenues crater because of a collapse in global travel, with passenger numbers in Canada down 90 per cent year over year in July and little improvement since.

Their requests for financial assistance from Ottawa have failed to materialize in funding while the United States and some European countries have offered carriers billions in financial aid, with strings attached including partial government ownership and emissions reduction commitments.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc left the door open to a bailout, including the purchase of airline shares by Ottawa, in an interview with CTV's Question Period on Sunday.

LeBlanc said Canadians expect stringent conditions on any federal airline funding, such as addressing the issue of travel vouchers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.