WestJet to suspend international and transborder flights for 30 days
A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 12:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020 12:31AM EDT
CALGARY - WestJet says it is suspending all commercial international and transborder flights for a 30-day period to help control the spread of COVID-19, effective March 23.
The Calgary-based airline says it will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.
