

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A public inquiry examining the actions of an Ontario nurse who confessed to murdering eight patients in her care will hear from an expert on serial murders carried out by health-care professionals.

Beatrice Yorker, a professor at California State University, will give evidence at the Elizabeth Wettlaufer inquiry today.

The inquiry, which probes the systemic issues that contributed to Wettlaufer’s murders, began in June.

Last year, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault after using insulin to overdose 14 elderly patients in her care.

Wettlaufer’s offences, which took place between 2007 and 2016, came to light after she confessed to her crimes while receiving treatment at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto in 2016.

The incidents occurred in a private home and three Ontario long-term care facilities where she was employed, including the Caressant Care home in Woodstock, the Meadow Park facility in London, and Telfer Place retirement home in Paris.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years in June 2017 and the public inquiry was established on Aug. 1, 2017.

Other people expected to testify this week at the inquiry, which is being held in Toronto, include Julie Greenall, an expert on medication management, and Michael Hillmer, an expert on data analytics.