The liquidation sale at six Nordstrom stores in the Toronto region has begun, and many shoppers who were looking for a good deal on Tuesday were not impressed.

That is because most items in the stores were only five per cent off.

“#Nordstrom how is this a liquidation sale when everything is only 5% at the Yorkdale mall,” one user tweeted.

#Nordstrom how is this a liquidation sale when everything is only 5% at the Yorkdale mall? @CTVNationalNews @CP24 @Nordstrom — stdlymoose (@stdlymoose) March 21, 2023

Several shoppers took to social media to voice their disappointment with the low discount. One user tweeted, “the nordstrom sale is a joke.”

the nordstrom sale is a joke — ♡ (@luvvavv) March 21, 2023

“Liquidation sale @Nordstrom is 5% off right now. What a joke,” another user tweeted.

Liquidation sale @Nordstrom is 5% off right now. What a joke. — Lindsay Harris ���� (@lindsayGlowbaby) March 21, 2023

“Y’all Nordsrom’s liquidation sale is only 5% off, that ain’t even tax. They’re disrespectful,” tweeted another person.

Y'all Nordstrom's liquidation sale is only 5% off, that ain't even tax. They're disrespectful — Free Di Gyal Dem�������� (@Allthingsdcee) March 21, 2023

The closing sale started on Tuesday after the Seattle-based retailer was given permission by an Ontario court to liquidate its merchandise.

Many have been looking forward to the sale since Nordstrom, which carries luxury and designer items, announced earlier this month that it was closing all its Canadian stores as it no longer saw a “realistic path for profitability.”

The liquidation process, led by Hilco Merchant Retail Solutions ULC and Gordon Brothers Canada, is expected to last until late June.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson said that while most items are 5 per cent off, some customers could still see some merchandise that is up to 20 per cent off.

These are the six Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Greater Toronto Area: