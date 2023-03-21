‘What a joke’: Shoppers not impressed by Nordstrom liquidation deals
Share:
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2023 6:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2023 6:32PM EDT
The liquidation sale at six Nordstrom stores in the Toronto region has begun, and many shoppers who were looking for a good deal on Tuesday were not impressed.
That is because most items in the stores were only five per cent off.
“#Nordstrom how is this a liquidation sale when everything is only 5% at the Yorkdale mall,” one user tweeted.
Several shoppers took to social media to voice their disappointment with the low discount. One user tweeted, “the nordstrom sale is a joke.”
“Liquidation sale @Nordstrom is 5% off right now. What a joke,” another user tweeted.
“Y’all Nordsrom’s liquidation sale is only 5% off, that ain’t even tax. They’re disrespectful,” tweeted another person.
The closing sale started on Tuesday after the Seattle-based retailer was given permission by an Ontario court to liquidate its merchandise.
Many have been looking forward to the sale since Nordstrom, which carries luxury and designer items, announced earlier this month that it was closing all its Canadian stores as it no longer saw a “realistic path for profitability.”
The liquidation process, led by Hilco Merchant Retail Solutions ULC and Gordon Brothers Canada, is expected to last until late June.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson said that while most items are 5 per cent off, some customers could still see some merchandise that is up to 20 per cent off.
These are the six Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Greater Toronto Area:
- Nordstrom - Sherway Gardens (25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8)
- Nordstrom - Toronto Eaton Centre (260 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5B 2L9)
- Nordstrom - Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T9)
- Nordstrom Rack - One Bloor (731 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M4Y 0E3)
- Nordstrom Rack - Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive # E4, Vaughan, ON L4K 5W
- Nordstrom Rack - Heartland Town Centre (788 Boyer Boulevard, Mississauga, ON L5V 2Y1)