

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has offered details about what Canadians travelling abroad can expect when they try to return to Canada via land, air, rail, or ferry.

Here is a look at what travellers will face when re-entering the country:

1.) All international travellers will be asked “do you currently have a cough or difficulty breathing,” and “do you feel you have a fever.”

2.) International travellers are also now being asked to confirm the following statement: “I acknowledge I have been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.”

3.) Travellers can expect “enhanced border officer presence” at all major ports of entry to carry out public health screenings and outreach.

4.) Officers will look out for all travellers who appear sick or who report symptoms of COVID-19 and all suspected cases will be referred to public health authorities.

5.) All travellers arriving in Canada will be given instructional handouts, advising them to self-isolate at home for 14 days, to monitor themselves for symptoms, and to contact public health authorities if they develop symptoms.

6.) Masks will be given to high-risk travellers.

7.) The government has ramped up its signage at all points of entry and “enhanced” its cleaning and disinfection of high-traffic areas at airports.

8.) Any Canadian who returns to the country and is exhibiting symptoms will immediately be referred to a quarantine officer for examination.

9.) After they are assessed, they will be given a mask and instructed to self-isolate at home or in more severe cases, travellers will be subject to further examination.

10.) Anyone with symptoms of the virus will not be permitted to board planes in other countries to return to Canada.