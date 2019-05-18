What is open and closed in Toronto for Victoria Day weekend
People watch the Toronto Victoria Day fireworks on the beach on Monday, May 20, 2013. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:52AM EDT
It is the first long weekend of the spring and it should be a good one with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast, at least for the first two days.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C on Saturday and mainly sunny skies with a high of 25 C on Sunday. The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 19 C but there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know for the Victoria Day Weekend.
Open
- Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
- Some malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One Mall and Pacific Mall
- All civic centres
- The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on their holiday schedules
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Most grocery stores
- Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre
Where to watch fireworks
- Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday at 10 p.m.
- Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 9:45 p.m.