

Web staff, CP24.com





It is the first long weekend of the spring and it should be a good one with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast, at least for the first two days.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C on Saturday and mainly sunny skies with a high of 25 C on Sunday. The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 19 C but there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know for the Victoria Day Weekend.

Open

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One Mall and Pacific Mall

All civic centres

The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on their holiday schedules

Closed

Government offices

Banks

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Most grocery stores

Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre

Where to watch fireworks