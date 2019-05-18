It is the first long weekend of the spring and it should be a good one with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast, at least for the first two days.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15 C on Saturday and mainly sunny skies with a high of 25 C on Sunday. The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 19 C but there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know for the Victoria Day Weekend.

Open

  • Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
  • Some malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One Mall and Pacific Mall
  • All civic centres
  • The TTC and GO Transit will be operating on their holiday schedules

Closed

  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
  • All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
  • Most grocery stores
  • Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and the Scarborough Town Centre

Where to watch fireworks

  • Canada’s Wonderland on Sunday at 10 p.m.
  • Ashbridges Bay Park on Monday at 9:45 p.m.