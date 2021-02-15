Family Day 2021 is here but will be even quieter than normal due to restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a national statutory holiday.

But unfortunately for parents in Toronto, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect, there is not much open in the city.

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Most major grocery stores

The Beer Store

The LCBO

Library services

Tourist attractions, malls and non-essential retail stores are currently closed in the city under Ontario’s lockdown order.

What’s open?

Select grocery stores

Most pharmacies, although hours may differ

Some local skating rinks are open, however residents must book a timeslot on the city website.

Transit

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day.

GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.

Toronto residents can expect a snow-covered Family Day this year, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C, feeling like -14 C with the wind chill.

With a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday evening, the temperatures are expected to drop to about -17 C with the wind chill.