What is open and closed on Family Day, 2021?
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 15, 2021 10:26AM EST
Family Day 2021 is here but will be even quieter than normal due to restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a national statutory holiday.
But unfortunately for parents in Toronto, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect, there is not much open in the city.
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- The Beer Store
- The LCBO
- Library services
- Tourist attractions, malls and non-essential retail stores are currently closed in the city under Ontario’s lockdown order.
What’s open?
- Select grocery stores
- Most pharmacies, although hours may differ
- Some local skating rinks are open, however residents must book a timeslot on the city website.
Transit
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day.
- GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.
Toronto residents can expect a snow-covered Family Day this year, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C, feeling like -14 C with the wind chill.
With a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday evening, the temperatures are expected to drop to about -17 C with the wind chill.