Family Day 2021 is here but will be even quieter than normal due to restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a national statutory holiday.

But unfortunately for parents in Toronto, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect, there is not much open in the city.

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.

What’s closed?

  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Most major grocery stores
  • The Beer Store
  • The LCBO
  • Library services
  • Tourist attractions, malls and non-essential retail stores are currently closed in the city under Ontario’s lockdown order.

What’s open?

  • Select grocery stores
  • Most pharmacies, although hours may differ
  • Some local skating rinks are open, however residents must book a timeslot on the city website.

Transit

  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day.
  • GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.

Toronto residents can expect a snow-covered Family Day this year, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C, feeling like -14 C with the wind chill.

With a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday evening, the temperatures are expected to drop to about -17 C with the wind chill.