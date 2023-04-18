A human-sized mallard has moved to Toronto.

Lewis Mallard has charmed the people of Hamilton for years, an enormous bird made of papier-mâché and foam board. The creature first began making appearances in 2019 at Supercrawl, a music and arts festival in Hamilton, and since then, his fan base has only continued to grow.

The artist behind the bill has kept his identity a secret as fans on social media have continued to speculate who might have the time to wander Ontario’s streets in a homemade bird costume.

“I discovered Lewis while I was caring for my father in Hamilton,” the visual artist told CP24. “I quit my job for a while and was providing full-time care for him, and the idea sort of started there.” After a struggle with dementia, the artist’s father eventually passed away, leaving a small inheritance for the artist to live on for a few years while he pursued his artistic practice.

“I got a small studio in Hamilton, and figured that was a good time to start something new, something different…I wanted to try art forms I’d never really done before. Folk art was the main one, also performance art, psychedelic art, street art. So I created Lewis,” he said. The mallard’s name comes from Maud Lewis, a widely acclaimed Canadian folk artist from Nova Scotia.

“While I was very high on mushrooms, I’d go to Gage Park in Hamilton. And it occurred to me that the band shell structure really looked like a creature trapped in the park. I wanted to get to know that creature, wake it up, bring it to life…and Lewis slowly became a duck.”

Early prototypes of Lewis were made out of wire and papier-mâché. But as the character evolved and became more popular, the artist slowly started incorporating sturdier foam board, which made the costume easier to travel and a little more robust.

“It’s still fragile, but it’s stronger than it looks,” he said.

Since relocating to Toronto to live with his wife, who is an opera singer, the artist behind Lewis Mallard has spent most of his time in and around Kensington Market. “I’ve found it to be a friendly place,” he said.

For the most part, the artist says passersby treat Lewis with respect. But the costume can bring out onlookers’ more rebellious sides, he said.

“I can feel people’s energy in a different way in the costume,” he said. “When people look at me in the costume, it’s like their guard is down. They show things on their faces they wouldn’t normally if it was just a stranger.”

Lewis continues to accrue fans in Toronto, who have shared their sightings of the mallard online. For the artist, donning the costume continues to be rewarding.

“It almost always results in me making someone’s day. And that’s great.”