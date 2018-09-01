The Labour Day long weekend is here and there are plenty of events for Torontonians to enjoy throughout the city.

Four events happening this long weekend will results in a number of road closures, the city of Toronto said. As a result, residents are being urged to utilize public transit where possible.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday:

What’s open?

- Most tourist attractions, including Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Art Gallery of Ontario

- Most mall, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Promenade, and Hillcrest

- The TTC will be running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

What’s closed?

- All government officers

- Banks

- Post offices

- All LCBO and Beer Store locations

Road closures for events around the city:

Fan Expo Canada

- Front Street West south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street

- Bremner Boulevard north curb lane between Lower Simcore Street and Metro Toronto Convention Centre

- Lower Simcoe Street west curb lane from Front Street West to Bremner Boulevard

(All of these closures are in effect between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday)

Buskerfest

- Coxwell Avenue east curb lane and layby between Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed until Monday at midnight

Labour Day Parade

- University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street

- Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue

- Armoury Street between Chestnut Street and University Avenue

- Centre Street between Dundas Street West to Armoury Street

- York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West

(All of these closures will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday)

Toronto Fashion Week

- North curb lane and north sidewalk on Yorkville Avenue in front of the Hazelton Hotel and Yorkville Village will be closed from Sunday at midnight to Friday at 11 p.m.

- Hazleton Avenue will be closed between Yorkville Avenue and the Hazelton Hotel driveway south of Scollard Street from Monday at midnight to Friday at 11 p.m.