It's Thanksgiving on Monday and for most people that means a long weekend. Here's a list some of the things that are open and closed around Toronto and the GTA this holiday long weekend.

Roads and Transit

Gardiner closure

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed for annual fall maintenance this weekend. The expressway will be closed in both directions between Highway 427/QEW and the DVP from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 12 until Monday, Oct 14 at 5 a.m.

TTC

There will be no subway service between Woodbine and St George stations on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled track work.

On Thanksgiving Monday, the TTC will be running on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit

On Monday, GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

What's open Monday, October 14, 2019

A number of major malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Premium Outlets, Upper Canada Mall and Pacific Mall

Many major tourist attractions, including the AGO, the ROM, the Toronto Zoo, the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, the Hockey Hall of Fame

Select grocery stores

Some Beer Store locations

Movie theatres

Evergreen Brickworks

The island ferry will be operating on a fall holiday schedule

What's closed Monday Monday, October 14, 2019