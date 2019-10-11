What's open and closed around the GTA this Thanksgiving weekend
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 1:21PM EDT
It's Thanksgiving on Monday and for most people that means a long weekend. Here's a list some of the things that are open and closed around Toronto and the GTA this holiday long weekend.
Roads and Transit
Gardiner closure
The Gardiner Expressway will be closed for annual fall maintenance this weekend. The expressway will be closed in both directions between Highway 427/QEW and the DVP from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 12 until Monday, Oct 14 at 5 a.m.
TTC
There will be no subway service between Woodbine and St George stations on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) on Saturday and Sunday due to scheduled track work.
On Thanksgiving Monday, the TTC will be running on a holiday service schedule.
GO Transit
On Monday, GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.
What's open Monday, October 14, 2019
- A number of major malls, including the Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Premium Outlets, Upper Canada Mall and Pacific Mall
- Many major tourist attractions, including the AGO, the ROM, the Toronto Zoo, the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium, the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Select grocery stores
- Some Beer Store locations
- Movie theatres
- Evergreen Brickworks
- The island ferry will be operating on a fall holiday schedule
What's closed Monday Monday, October 14, 2019
- Banks
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices
- Most retail and grocery stores
- All LCBO locations
- Post offices