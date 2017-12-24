With heavy snow expected around the city, it could be a good day to stay snug at home. However if you do need to get out and about, here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Christmas Day.

 Open

  • Many outdoor skating rinks around town
  • Movie theatres
  • Some restaurants
  • Pacific Mall in Markham
  • Ripley’s Aquarium
  • Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre
  • The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory
  • The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule

Closed

  • Most malls and stores
  • Most grocery stores
  • Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, ROM, AGO and Toronto Zoo
  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • All government offices, postal service and banks