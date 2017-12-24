

Web Staff, CP24.com





With heavy snow expected around the city, it could be a good day to stay snug at home. However if you do need to get out and about, here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Christmas Day.

Open

Many outdoor skating rinks around town

Movie theatres

Some restaurants

Pacific Mall in Markham

Ripley’s Aquarium

Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre

The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory

The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule

Closed