What’s open and closed in the GTA for Christmas Day 2017
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 11:01PM EST
With heavy snow expected around the city, it could be a good day to stay snug at home. However if you do need to get out and about, here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Christmas Day.
Open
- Many outdoor skating rinks around town
- Movie theatres
- Some restaurants
- Pacific Mall in Markham
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre
- The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory
- The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule
Closed
- Most malls and stores
- Most grocery stores
- Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, ROM, AGO and Toronto Zoo
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- All government offices, postal service and banks