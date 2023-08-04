The long weekend is finally here and although most businesses will be open on Monday, many plan to operate with reduced hours.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Toronto on the 2023 Civic Holiday on Monday:

Closed:

Libraries

Banks

Government offices

Open:

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open on Monday but customers should check online to see the hours of operation for individual stores.

Many grocery stores will be open on Monday but again, hours of operation may be reduced.

Attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, Canada’s Wonderland, and the CN Tower, will all be open on the Civic Holiday.

Malls will be open across the GTA, though many will operate with reduced hours

Transit:

TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, but will start earlier (approximately 6 a.m.) Routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on a holiday, the TTC’s website says.

GO Transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Weather:

Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Saturday. Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 27 C but the temperature will feel closer to 30 with humidity. Cooler weather is in the forecast on Sunday. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C and cloudy skies.

Events:

Toronto streets will be flooded with colourful costumes for the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival. The Grand Parade will be held on Saturday and a number of road closures will be in effect downtown.