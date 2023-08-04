The long weekend is finally here and although most businesses will be open on Monday, many plan to operate with reduced hours.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Toronto on the 2023 Civic Holiday on Monday: 

 

Closed:

  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Government offices

 

Open:

 

Transit:

TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, but will start earlier (approximately 6 a.m.) Routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on a holiday, the TTC’s website says.

GO Transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

 

Weather:

Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Saturday. Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 27 C but the temperature will feel closer to 30 with humidity. Cooler weather is in the forecast on Sunday. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C and cloudy skies.

 

Events:

Toronto streets will be flooded with colourful costumes for the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival. The Grand Parade will be held on Saturday and a number of road closures will be in effect downtown.