What's open and closed in Toronto for the Civic Holiday 2023
Share:
Published Friday, August 4, 2023 9:21AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2023 9:21AM EDT
The long weekend is finally here and although most businesses will be open on Monday, many plan to operate with reduced hours.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Toronto on the 2023 Civic Holiday on Monday:
Closed:
- Libraries
- Banks
- Government offices
Open:
- Select LCBO and Beer Store locations will be open on Monday but customers should check online to see the hours of operation for individual stores.
- Many grocery stores will be open on Monday but again, hours of operation may be reduced.
- Attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, Canada’s Wonderland, and the CN Tower, will all be open on the Civic Holiday.
- Malls will be open across the GTA, though many will operate with reduced hours
Transit:
TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, but will start earlier (approximately 6 a.m.) Routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on a holiday, the TTC’s website says.
GO Transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Weather:
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Saturday. Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 27 C but the temperature will feel closer to 30 with humidity. Cooler weather is in the forecast on Sunday. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 24 C and cloudy skies.
Events:
Toronto streets will be flooded with colourful costumes for the annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival. The Grand Parade will be held on Saturday and a number of road closures will be in effect downtown.