What's open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day?
What is open and closed in Toronto on Canada Day in 2023? Here's what you need to know.
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023 4:24PM EDT
Canada Day is right around the corner.
The statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, which means some businesses and services that normally run on the weekend will be closed.
Here’s what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto in 2023.
CANADA DAY (Saturday, July 1)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- The Beer Store from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with select branches offering delivery services from both Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats
- Most Wine Rack stores, except for a few located inside of grocery stores
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eataly’s market from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., though fresh counters close an hour beforehand
- Pusateri’s Fine Foods on Avenue Road and Yorkville Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Bayview Village from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- T&T Supermarkets, though some stores may close earlier. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online
- Whole Foods in Yorkville and Square One Mississauga from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping
- CF Markville Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Things to do
- Aga Khan Museum gallery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an artisan market going on until 10 p.m. as part of its Rhythms of Canada summer festival
- Art Gallery of Ontario from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Splash Works from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All Cineplex theatres run regularly
- CN Tower from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, and Stan Wadlow Park will start at 10 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with last entry an hour before closure
- Toronto Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Transit
- The TTC will run on its regular Saturday schedule
What’s closed?
Alcohol
- LCBO, though some municipalities may have LCBO Convenience Outlets open
Groceries
- All Costco stores, including deliveries
- Many Loblaws store locations (including Fortinos, No Frills, Zehrs and Shoppers Drug Mart). Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online
- Most Metro and Food Basics, though some will run on modified hours. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online
- Whole Foods in Leaside, Yonge and Sheppard, Unionville and Oakville
Shopping
- CF Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills
- Dufferin Mall
- Rexall’s holiday hours vary by store, so customers are encouraged to look at their local store’s hours ahead of time
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre, but Cineplex, Earls, Moxies, The Cheesecake Factory, Pickle Barrel, Aburi Tora and Joey’s will be open
Transit
- GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule
Services
- Most banks
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario
- Toronto Public Libraries
MONDAY, JULY 3
Most businesses will run as normally scheduled on Monday, but there are some services that will be closed or running on a modified schedule.
What’s closed?
Transit
- GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule
- The TTC will run on its holiday schedule, meaning all routes will run on their Sunday service but will start at around 6 a.m. Routes that do not normally run on Sundays will not operate today
Services
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Most banks
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario
Shopping
- Rexall’s holiday hours vary by store, so customers are encouraged to look at their local store’s hours ahead of time