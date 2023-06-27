Canada Day is right around the corner.

The statutory holiday falls on a Saturday this year, which means some businesses and services that normally run on the weekend will be closed.

Here’s what is open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto in 2023.

CANADA DAY (Saturday, July 1)

What’s open?

Alcohol

  • The Beer Store from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with select branches offering delivery services from both Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats
  • Most Wine Rack stores, except for a few located inside of grocery stores

Groceries

Shopping

Things to do

Transit

  • The TTC will run on its regular Saturday schedule

What’s closed?

Alcohol

  • LCBO, though some municipalities may have LCBO Convenience Outlets open

Groceries

  • All Costco stores, including deliveries
  • Many Loblaws store locations (including Fortinos, No Frills, Zehrs and Shoppers Drug Mart). Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online
  • Most Metro and Food Basics, though some will run on modified hours. Shoppers are encouraged to check their local store’s holiday hours online
  • Whole Foods in Leaside, Yonge and Sheppard, Unionville and Oakville

Shopping

Transit

  • GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule

Services

  • Most banks
  • Government offices, including ServiceOntario
  • Toronto Public Libraries

MONDAY, JULY 3

Most businesses will run as normally scheduled on Monday, but there are some services that will be closed or running on a modified schedule.

What’s closed?

Transit

  • GO Transit will run on its Saturday schedule
  • The TTC will run on its holiday schedule, meaning all routes will run on their Sunday service but will start at around 6 a.m. Routes that do not normally run on Sundays will not operate today

Services

  • Canada Post mail delivery
  • Most banks
  • Government offices, including ServiceOntario

Shopping

  • Rexall’s holiday hours vary by store, so customers are encouraged to look at their local store’s hours ahead of time