What’s open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
Published Friday, May 19, 2023 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2023 3:02PM EDT
It’s time to get your fireworks and barbecues ready!
Victoria Day is this Monday, May 22. Here’s what’s open and closed around the city.
TRANSIT
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments
OPEN ATTRACTIONS
- Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay
- The CN Tower
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
- The Hockey Hall of Fame
- Canada’s Wonderland
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- The Ontario Science Centre
- The Aga Khan Museum
- The Toronto Zoo
- High Park Zoo
- Little Canada
- Casa Loma
OPEN RETAIL
Open
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Pacific Mall
- Square One
- CF Markville
- Vaughan Mills
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations – check local hours
LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS
Open
- Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here
Closed
- All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day
GENERAL – CLOSED
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Most banks
- Most grocery stores – check local hours
- Mail services