It’s time to get your fireworks and barbecues ready!

Victoria Day is this Monday, May 22. Here’s what’s open and closed around the city.

TRANSIT

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments

OPEN ATTRACTIONS

Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay

The CN Tower

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

The Hockey Hall of Fame

Canada’s Wonderland

The Art Gallery of Ontario

The Ontario Science Centre

The Aga Khan Museum

The Toronto Zoo

High Park Zoo

Little Canada

Casa Loma

OPEN RETAIL

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Pacific Mall

Square One

CF Markville

Vaughan Mills

Toronto Premium Outlets

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations – check local hours

LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS

Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here

All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day

