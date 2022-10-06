What's open and closed in Toronto this Thanksgiving
A man walks through the fall leaves at High Park in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Thursday, October 6, 2022 11:27AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 6, 2022 11:27AM EDT
Thanksgiving is right around the corner.
Whether you have plans with your loved ones or are taking some time for yourself, there will be a slew of businesses that will be closed on the statutory holiday.
Here is a list of what will be open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.
WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY?
- Loblaws, T&T Supermarkets, No Frills, and Fortino’s encourage customers to refer to their local store’s holiday hours prior to shopping, as they may vary
- Farm Boy stores at College & Bay, Harbourfront, Newmarket, and Yonge & Silver Maple will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Bronte location will be open an hour earlier at 8 a.m.
- Pusateri’s at 1539 Avenue Rd. will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and its Yorkville location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CF Markville, CF Eaton Centre, and Square One Shopping Centre will be open starting at 11 a.m., and Toronto Premium Outlets will be open at 9:30 a.m.
- All Cineplex movie theatres will remain open and running on regular schedules
- All five City-run golf courses will be open and will offer holiday rates for players
- Allan Gardens and Centennial Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Ripley’s Aquarium and the CN Tower will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- High Park’s zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the roads within the park will be closed
- Casa Loma will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and their spooky Legends of Horror program goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The AGO and the ROM will both be open at 10:30 a.m.
- The TTC and Go Transit will both be running on their Sunday service schedule
- Toronto’s ferries to the Islands run as scheduled on holidays but it ends on Oct. 10. The first trip to Ward’s Island leaves the city at 6:30 a.m., Centre Island at 8:30 a.m., and Hanlan’s Point at 9 a.m.
- City-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and pop-up clinics across Toronto will be running as usual, and will be offering the new Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster
- Most Rexall stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though it will depend on the location
- Shoppers Drug Mart encourages customers to refer to their local stores’ holiday hours beforehand
WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY?
- Banks, post offices, and libraries will be closed
- Most Metro grocery stores are closed on Monday, so the company encourages customers to go online to check out their local store’s hours
- All remaining Farm Boy and Pusateri’s grocery stores will be closed
- All Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed
- Several malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Shops at Don Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Dufferin Mall and Bayview Village Shops will all be closed
- Canada’s Wonderland will be closed