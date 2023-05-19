What’s open and closed in Toronto Victoria Day weekend 2023
Published Friday, May 19, 2023 7:19AM EDT
It’s time to get your fireworks and barbecues ready!
Victoria Day is this Monday, May 22. Some rain is in the forecast, but more pleasant dry periods are also expected throughout the weekend.
Here’s what’s open and closed around the city on Monday:
TRANSIT
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments
OPEN ATTRACTIONS
- Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay
- The CN Tower
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
- The Hockey Hall of Fame
- Canada’s Wonderland
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- The Ontario Science Centre
- The Aga Khan Museum
- The Toronto Zoo
- High Park Zoo
- Little Canada
- Casa Loma
OPEN RETAIL
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Pacific Mall
- Square One
- CF Markville
- Vaughan Mills
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations – check local hours
LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS
- Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here
- All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day
GENERAL – CLOSED
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Most banks
- Most grocery stores – check local hours
- Mail services