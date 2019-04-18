

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this Easter weekend:

What’s closed:

Most grocery stores on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, although some may be operating on restricted hours

All LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and some may be opened for reduced hours on Monday

All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday

Banks

Government buildings will be closed all weekend, including Canada Post offices

What’s open:

Many restaurants will be open

Most tourist attractions will be open all weekend but some may be running on holiday hours, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, the Ontario Science Centre, the Toronto Zoo, and the CN Tower.

Shopping:

Most malls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including Fairview Mall, Square One, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Vaughan Mills and Scarborough Town Centre

The Eaton Centre will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Promenade Mall in Thornhill will be open Good Friday but closed Sunday

Pacific Mall and Toronto Premium Outlets will be open all weekend

Grocery Stores

Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Whole Foods in Yorkville: Open 10:a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday

Transit:

Toronto transit will operate on holiday service on Good Friday, with most routes starting at 6 a.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday

Road closures: