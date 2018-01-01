

Web Staff, CP24.com





OPEN:

Some malls, including Eaton Centre, Square One and Pacific Mall

Toronto Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROM – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Movie theatres

CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The TTC is running on a Sunday schedule while GO Transit is also running on a Sunday schedule.

CLOSED:

All government offices, including post offices

St. Lawrence Market

All libraries

LCBO outlets and beer stores

City of Toronto indoor skating rinks