What’s Open and Closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2018
CP24, open, closed
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 10:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 1:21PM EST
OPEN:
Some malls, including Eaton Centre, Square One and Pacific Mall
Toronto Zoo – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ROM – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Movie theatres
CN Tower – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Evergreen Brick Works – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The TTC is running on a Sunday schedule while GO Transit is also running on a Sunday schedule.
CLOSED:
All government offices, including post offices
St. Lawrence Market
All libraries
LCBO outlets and beer stores
City of Toronto indoor skating rinks