It's Simcoe Day, which means a long weekend for most people in the GTA.

Here's a list of what's open and what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Major malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses

TTC is operating on a holiday schedule

GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule

Movie theatres

Many restaurants

Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

