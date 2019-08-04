What's open and closed this holiday Monday
What's open and closed on the August long weekend. (File Image)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 12:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2019 9:34AM EDT
It's Simcoe Day, which means a long weekend for most people in the GTA.
Here's a list of what's open and what’s closed for the holiday Monday:
Open
- Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
- Major malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
- TTC is operating on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule
- Movie theatres
- Many restaurants
- Select LCBO and Beer Store locations
Closed
- City offices and services (excluding 311)
- Some malls
- Post offices
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Indoor pools and community centres