It's Simcoe Day, which means a long weekend for most people in the GTA.

Here's a list of what's open and what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

  • Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
  • Major malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
  • TTC is operating on a holiday schedule
  • GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule
  • Movie theatres
  • Many restaurants
  • Select LCBO and Beer Store locations

Closed

  • City offices and services (excluding 311)
  • Some malls
  • Post offices
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Indoor pools and community centres