Ahead of the release of his latest summer blockbuster, Tom Cruise was asked if he would accept what some Toronto residents might consider a truly impossible mission: Can you keep a cool head in the city’s traffic?

ETalk’s Sonia Mangat sat down with the action movie star in Rome before “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theatres next week.

“I say, you sneak in a stunt in Part Two and you come to Toronto. And you take on the traffic in Toronto for two hours. Without road rage,” Mangat challenged Cruise in an exclusive interview.

Not one to refuse a mission, Cruise accepted, and added he has driven in Toronto in the past and shares the frustrations with motorists in the city.

“You know what, I have done that challenge and I have been in that traffic. I’ve made movies in Toronto, I’ve visited Toronto, I have friends in Toronto,” Cruise said with a laugh.

Though it’s been some time since Cruise was last in the city shooting a movie – his 1988 rom-com ‘Cocktail” was largely filmed in Toronto – Toronto’s grid-lock has obviously left a lasting impression.

“What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?” Cruise added.