This week, the city is bursting with live music, as well as festivities for Toronto Pride 2023.

LIVE MUSIC

Shania Twain will play Budweiser Stage on Friday and Saturday as part of her Queen of Me tour. Some tickets are still available.

Tkaronto Music Festival will take place at Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst Street, until Saturday. The free event is a celebration of National Indigenous Month with live music as well as other performances from Indigenous artists.

The Toronto Jazz Festival opens Friday and runs until July 2 in Yorkville. The event features over 100 free live performances as well as ticketed concerts from an array of international jazz musicians.

TORONTO PRIDE

The Trans Pride Rally and March starts at 7 p.m. on Friday near Church and Hayden streets, with an after party at the Garden Stage on Church Street. The Dyke Pride Rally and March starts at 1 p.m. at the same location on Saturday.

The annual Pride parade starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday near the corner of Church Street and Bloor Street East. It will continue down Yonge Street before turning right on Dundas Street West and finishing at Nathan Phillips Square.

Two-Spirit + Indigenous Pride will take place at the Garden Stage on Sunday, featuring an artists’ market and live performances from Two-Spirit and Indigenous performers.

ROAD CLOSURES

On Friday, Church Street will be fully closed between Dundas Street East and Hayden Street. Wellesley Street East will also be closed between Yonge Street and Jarvis Street.

On Sunday, several roads will be closed due to the Pride parade:

At 8 a.m., road closures will come into effect on:

Rosedale Valley Road, from Park Road to Bayview Avenue

At 12 p.m., road closures will come into effect on:

Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East

Church Street from Park Road to Hayden Street

Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way

At 1:30 p.m., road closures will come into effect on:

Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way

Yonge Street from Bloor Street West to Queen Street West

Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

All roads are expected to be re-opened at approximately 8 p.m.

WEATHER

It'll be a mostly cloudy weekend, with high temperatures of 26 and 28° C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.