There will be two Mantas on the ballot in Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt.

Nick Mantas, the incumbent, is running to keep his council seat while Antonios Mantas, who is unrelated to the councillor, is vying to unseat him.

The incumbent Mantas became Ward 22's representative after he won a byelection in 2021.

The vote was held to fill the seat left by former councillor Jim Karygiannis who was removed from office after a review of his 2018 election expenses found that he exceeded the spending limit.

The former Liberal Member of Parliament tried to appeal the decision, taking it all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada. However, the high court refused to hear his appeal.

Mantas served as Karygiannis’ chief of staff. He narrowly won in the byelection, beating the second-place candidate by 223 votes.

On his campaign website, the incumbent Mantas listed his eight priorities if elected again as councillor. They include creating cultural and community spaces, improving transit and infrastructure and completing the Bridletowne Community Hub.

"I will continue to work on increasing safety, improving infrastructure, and upgrading our playgrounds and green spaces – ensuring that Scarborough-Agincourt stays on track to become a world-class centre of innovation, culture, and sport," a message posted on his website read.

Under the endorsements section, John Tory's name is listed and includes a statement from him that said: "Nick Mantas cares deeply about his community and I know that he fights for the residents of Scarborough-Agincourt every day. We need Nick back at City Hall to continue to work with me to get things done for you!"

Meanwhile, the challenger Mantas said in a post on his campaign website that he will be a "strong voice" for Agincourt and "address the real concerns of the community."

Referring to the Karygiannis' ordeal, Antonios also noted on his campaign website that "it's time to move on from political scandal."

He listed keeping streets safe from crime as his top priority. As the ballot will be in alphabetical order, Antonios’ name will be listed first.

Also on the ballot will be Anthony Internicola, Serge Khatchadourian and Roland Lin, all of whom ran against Nick Mantas in the byelection.

Business owner and engineer Bill Wu is also running for councillor in the ward.

Scarborough-Agincourt at a glance

Population: 105,540

Average number of people per household: 2.84

Median age: 44.4

Population growth over the last decade: 1.2 per cent (Toronto-wide average 9.1 per cent)

Visible minorities: 81 per cent (Toronto-wide average is 51 per cent)

Average household income: 75,768 (Toronto-wide average is $102,721)